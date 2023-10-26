How To Back Up Your Apple Watch To iCloud

Most Apple devices, including the iPhone, can be backed up to iCloud. Apple offers 5GB of cloud storage free to every user, but you'll need to purchase iCloud+ if you want more space to back up all your data to the cloud.

When you back up an iPhone to iCloud, your photos, documents, passwords, notes, messages, calendar, reminders, apps, and more are stored in the cloud. This essentially saves a copy of your device to iCloud, making it easy to set up a new device if your existing one is lost or stolen. It also makes it easy to port over all your existing data when you're upgrading to a new device.

On the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, you'll find an option to back up your data to iCloud in the Settings app. You might need to clear some data or buy more storage depending on the size of your backup, and you can choose which items sync with iCloud. On the Apple Watch, however, there's no option to back up to iCloud directly. However, Apple does store a copy of your Apple Watch data by using your iPhone as a sort-of middle man device.