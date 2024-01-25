Google's Pixel Gets A New Color, But The Android Changes Are A Bigger Deal

Google has added a splash of new color to its smartphone lineup. The Pixel 8 and its Pro variant now come in a new "Mint" color, which is actually a lighter shade of sea green instead of the leafy condiment's green shade. But hey, whatever sounds fresh to the marketing wizards at Google, who have previously sold light pink phones under fancy names like coral and "Not Pink." The final result, however, looks good on the new Pixel 8 duo.

To go with the new color, Google has also released another Pixel Feature Drop, which brings some cool new tricks to its smartphones. Remember the Circle to Search that was first detailed at the Samsung Galaxy S24 launch? Well, it is coming to the Pixel 8 pair by the end of this month. This feature is basically Google Lens and Multi-Search on AI steroids.

Imagine you see a celebrity appearing in an Instagram video wearing a cool black jacket. All you need to do is long press on the home button (or the navigation bar) at the bottom, scribble (circle/highlight/draw) over the jacket, and you will instantly see search results pulled from the web.

You don't need to launch a dedicated search in another app, as everything will happen right there on Instagram itself. You can even add a line such as "Where can I buy this jacket?" right beside the image in the search toolbox.