ChatGPT Network Error: What It Is And How To Troubleshoot

Since you are facing a network error, it is best to start by checking your internet connection. For that, begin by opening a web browser and attempting to load a website. If the page loads fine, your internet connection is likely stable. Alternatively, you can measure your connection's speed and latency or switch to a different connection to see if that helps.

In some cases, the issue might also occur if there is a problem with ChatGPT itself. There are multiple ways to check if ChatGPT is down. For instance, you can use the OpenAI Status page. This is the official site that shows the current status of ChatGPT and other OpenAI services. If you see any problems listed there, that may be why ChatGPT is not working for you. Additionally, you can also use Downdetector, which is a third-party site that monitors the availability of various online platforms, including ChatGPT.

We also recommend accessing ChatGPT on another device. This can help you determine whether the problem is specific to the device or a broader issue.