Is ChatGPT Down (Or Is It Just You)? Here's How To Tell

Your first port of call should be the official status page provided by OpenAI, ChatGPT's developers. You'll find a real-time server status there, and it'll give you a verdict on whether ChatGPT is down or it's just you. If you see a green bar with the words "All systems operational," then it's business as usual with ChatGPT's servers. You'll also see uptime calendars tracking system status history for all OpenAI products over a 90-day period. If you check the section named "ChatGPT" and the most recent bar is green, then ChatGPT is not down.

The second option is OpenAI's official Twitter (now, X) page. The account posts updates on ChatGPT's features and performance, so if there's a server downtime, you're likely to catch news of it on there as well. If you use ChatGPT frequently, it's a good idea to follow the account and turn on notifications so that you see any announcements when an issue is fixed. You could also check the Open AI subreddit to see if other Redditors are talking about experiencing similar connection issues.

Fitting as number three are third-party tools like Downdetector, which is an online platform that collects and aggregates other users' reports about websites. When you load the site, simply enter "ChatGPT" into the query box and you'll get a report and chart with info on ChatGPT outages in the last 24 hours.

If you can't get the AI tool running after trying these fixes, consider these ChatGPT alternatives to continue your work.