This Aluminum Foil Hack Can Fix Your Weak Wi-Fi (But There's A Major Catch)

Spotty or weak Wi-Fi is a common problem, and your router is often the culprit. You might get a strong signal in one room but barely any Wi-Fi in another. Ideally, your Wi-Fi router should be placed in the center of your home to distribute the signal equally. Even if you do this, other obstructions like walls, insulation, and furniture can impede signal strength.

Since Wi-Fi relies on radio frequencies to send and receive data, other electrical signals can impact coverage. Appliances like microwaves, baby monitors, wireless cameras, and some satellite TV receivers can interfere with Wi-Fi strength. An older router could also be the issue, particularly if it isn't capable of fast speeds or has poor range.

There are a few things you can do to fix your weak Wi-Fi. Apart from repositioning the router, you can also invest in a signal booster or mesh Wi-Fi system to evenly distribute the signal across your home. If you're looking for a cheaper DIY fix, research has shown that a simple household item — aluminum foil — can improve your Wi-Fi signal. However, the solution has a big catch.