Everything To Know About The Douglas F-10, F3D Skyknight Jet

When it comes to the best military jets in the world, American defense contractors like Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and the Douglas Aircraft Company are among the top manufacturers of advanced military aircraft ever produced. Though fighter jets like the F-15 or controversial F-35 Lightning II are well-known today, none of those designs would exist without the pioneers who developed jet-engine technology during its infancy during the 1950s and '60s.

The F3D Skyknight — later redesignated the Douglas F-10 — is one airplane that helped the United States win skirmishes at night during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. It would be the first jet-propelled aircraft designed and manufactured to specifically perform night missions and would go on to support U.S. bombers under the cover of darkness for over a decade.

The F-10 Skyknight would be just one of the many night-fighter designs attempted immediately after WWII for the United States Air Force (USAF) and United States Navy (USN). Other night fighters developed at this time include the Curtiss F-87 Blackhawk, F-89 Scorpion, and the Northrop Grumman F9F.

Unlike the F-87 Blackhawk, however, the Skynight was reliably used in several combat missions and served the U.S. Armed Forces in research roles into the 1980s. However, it wasn't without its problems.