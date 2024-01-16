How Is The Nike Apple Watch Different From Other Models?

The Apple Watch Nike+ was launched at the same time Apple released the Apple Watch Series 2 in late 2016. The former product was essentially a timepiece with all the latter's main features but with additional Nike-specific bells and whistles, such as exclusive watch faces, sports bands, and the Nike+ Run Club app, which was also brand-new at the time.

The idea was to make the standard Apple Watch a more appealing option for runners. The flagship watch's essential features — built-in GPS to track all important run metrics that should work even without your iPhone in hand, a brighter display, and water resistance up to 50 meters, to name a few — were improved overall. Still, Apple Watch fans who wanted a sportier accessory could also opt for the snazzy Nike edition of the exact same watch. Unique watch faces bore the iconic swoosh logo and could be further personalized to make run-related insights more accessible during workouts. The Nike Sport band — a perforated version of the Apple Watch Sport band — was designed to be more sweat-friendly and have better ventilation.

However, the main highlight of the Apple Watch Nike+ was that the Nike+ Run Club app came preinstalled on the device, with features that included smart reminders, coaching plans, community challenges and motivation, and other pertinent training data. Furthermore, one thing the Apple Watch Nike+ had that regular Apple Watch models didn't was the Nike logo emblazoned on the back of the timepiece. This was perhaps an easter egg for the brand's loyalists to enjoy, as it wasn't even visible while the watch was worn.