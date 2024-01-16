How Is The Nike Apple Watch Different From Other Models?
If you're in the market for a new smartwatch, you certainly would be remiss not to include the newest Apple Watch models in your list of options to consider. The Apple Watch Series 9, in particular, is one of the best smartwatches we've tested firsthand. Meanwhile, if you want a watch with a bigger display and a more durable device overall that can withstand regular outdoor and water use a bit better, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 may be what you need. However, these two smartwatches aren't the only ones Apple has created.
Apart from the entry-level Apple Watch SE and the two aforementioned models, Apple also has an Apple Watch lineup exclusively produced in tandem with other known brands. If you're into everything high-end and limited edition, you can splurge on the luxurious Apple Watch Hermès, which includes all the features of the Series 9 model and retails for a minimum of $1,249. Another long-standing brand affiliation with Apple is Nike, through which the Apple Watch Nike+ was born.
When did the first Nike Apple Watch come out?
The Apple Watch Nike+ was launched at the same time Apple released the Apple Watch Series 2 in late 2016. The former product was essentially a timepiece with all the latter's main features but with additional Nike-specific bells and whistles, such as exclusive watch faces, sports bands, and the Nike+ Run Club app, which was also brand-new at the time.
The idea was to make the standard Apple Watch a more appealing option for runners. The flagship watch's essential features — built-in GPS to track all important run metrics that should work even without your iPhone in hand, a brighter display, and water resistance up to 50 meters, to name a few — were improved overall. Still, Apple Watch fans who wanted a sportier accessory could also opt for the snazzy Nike edition of the exact same watch. Unique watch faces bore the iconic swoosh logo and could be further personalized to make run-related insights more accessible during workouts. The Nike Sport band — a perforated version of the Apple Watch Sport band — was designed to be more sweat-friendly and have better ventilation.
However, the main highlight of the Apple Watch Nike+ was that the Nike+ Run Club app came preinstalled on the device, with features that included smart reminders, coaching plans, community challenges and motivation, and other pertinent training data. Furthermore, one thing the Apple Watch Nike+ had that regular Apple Watch models didn't was the Nike logo emblazoned on the back of the timepiece. This was perhaps an easter egg for the brand's loyalists to enjoy, as it wasn't even visible while the watch was worn.
Can you still buy a Nike Apple Watch in 2024?
Since the first iteration of the Apple Watch Nike+ came out alongside the Apple Watch Series 2, Apple has included a Nike edition Apple Watch in every yearly release. However, during Apple's Far Out event in 2022, when the Apple Watch Series 8 was announced, the Nike version of the device was noticeably absent from the lineup.
Instead, Apple focused on improving the inner workings of its main slate of Apple Watches. Users who upgraded their devices to at least WatchOS 9 could access the previously exclusive Nike watch faces for free, along with other display designs. Official product pages for recent models of the Nike Apple Watch were taken offline. To date, when you go on the Apple website and navigate to the Apple Watch Nike page, all you'll see are links to shop for the current line of Apple Watches or Nike brand sport loops and bands, a photo of the new Nike Globe watch face, and a promise that the Nike Run Club app — which can be used through any Apple Watch, and even without one — will soon be updated with support for the customizable Action button on the Apple Watch Ultra 2.
Officially, you can no longer acquire a Nike edition Apple Watch from the Apple website. From a hardware and software standpoint, all the important features a run enthusiast would need in a workout tracker are in the latest iterations of the Apple Watch. If, however, you just can't help but covet the now-discontinued Nike Apple Watch that bore Nike's insignia on the back of the watch body, you can take your chances and purchase an older (and probably refurbished) model in third-party shopping platforms like Amazon.