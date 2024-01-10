CES 2024: Mercedes' Next-Gen Virtual Assistant May Stay Quiet If Its Cameras See You're Angry

Your experience of Mercedes' upcoming next-generation virtual assistant — and the luxury cars that it's a part of — may not be the same as your neighbor's, and a lot of that will come down to trust and just how willing you are to trade access to your digital life in return of a more contextually aware vehicle. At CES 2024, Mercedes unveiled arguably the centerpiece of its future cabin experience, the MBUX Virtual Assistant. Promising to go beyond the canned responses and simplistic interactions of the current voice technology, it'll be as much a copilot as it is a hands-free way to control multimedia and navigation.

"There is a combination of a belief, but also feedback, that the ultimate way we communicate is voice," Magnus Östberg, Chief Software Officer at Mercedes-Benz AG, said during a roundtable discussion at CES 2024, where the automaker hosted SlashGear. "Technology has limited us doing that with the car."

Tapping generative AI, among other services, the new "Hey Mercedes" assistant will be based on MB.OS, the next-gen digital architecture for vehicles that will debut on the CLA (previewed by the Concept CLA sedan) in 2025. It'll weave a digital web between all the systems in the car, from electric powertrains to Mercedes' and third-party providers' apps running on multiple screens throughout the cabin. But, Östberg suggests, if Mercedes has its way — and if drivers trust their car enough to share the minutiae of their digital life with it — you might not even need to glance at those screens to get the best of the car.