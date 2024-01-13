Honda's Fastest Models With VTEC Engine Technology

While Honda wasn't the first car brand to introduce variable valve timing (VVT) to the motor world, it certainly took it to another level. Honda's iconic VTEC (Valve Timing and Lift Electronic Control) technology gleaned inspiration from Alfa Romeo's mechanical variable valve timing system, which, in hindsight, is one of the biggest discoveries of the automotive industry. The Japanese company used computers and various cam profiles to improve it and make it a much more potent solution to squeezing performance from engines with smaller displacement.

The first car in Honda's VTEC history to use VVT was the 1989 Acura Integra XSi model. It had a naturally aspirated 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine with VTEC on both its exhaust and intake cams. This car somehow managed 160 hp at 7,600 rpm, which is incredible for such a small engine from the late '80s.

VTEC is so effective at boosting performance because it allows more air to get into and escape the combustion chamber when it detects that the car needs to "breathe" more at high speeds. While riding, you can even physically feel the velocity change and exhaust sounds when the car engages the VTEC, and that's the origin of the "VTEC just kicked in, yo!" meme.

Since its introduction, Honda has used this technology to create iconic sports cars. We've compiled a few of the fastest, so you know which ones top the chart.