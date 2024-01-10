What Happened To NoPhone From Shark Tank Season 7?

It doesn't happen often, but every once in a while, the Sharks will hear a pitch so awful or perplexing that they think they're being pranked. Granted, there's some merit to what entrepreneurs Van Gould and Chris Sheldon were trying to convey, which may be why the Sharks even entertained hearing more about NoPhone, the "pet rock" of the 21st century, but the duo had an uphill battle in convincing the titular investors.

Being a new pet rock definitely isn't a death knell, especially since creator Gary Dahl became a millionaire off the simple idea. Can the same be said for Gould and Sheldon, though? Or did they flop out of the tank like other notable "Shark Tank" failures like Tycoon Real Estate and Rolodoc?

Gould and Sheldon entered the tank with a block of plastic and a vision, but as "Shark Tank" fanatics know, more is needed to win over the money-loving investors.