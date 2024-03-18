What Happened To Kymera Electric Body Boards From Shark Tank Season 10?

The number of times the same entrepreneur has appeared on "Shark Tank" multiple times is exceedingly low. The number of times the same product has gone for a dip in the Tank is even lower. Nonetheless, that's precisely what happened with Kymera Electric Body Boards when the venture reappeared on season 10, episode 21 of the hit ABC series after previously popping up in season 5, episode 7.

During Kymera's second visit to "Shark Tank," entrepreneurs Jason Woods and Adam Majewski reintroduced the host investors to their business' premiere product: the Kymera Body Board. Touted as the first electric-powered bodyboard of its kind, the Kymera Body Board is quite a capable machine. It can reach speeds up to 20 mph, making for a portable yet powerful electric vehicle in the water. Not only that, but its battery-operated design ostensibly allows for over an hour of continuous use.

Kymera's original attempt to curry favor on "Shark Tank" gained notoriety for how poorly it went, with host Daymond John telling Woods at the time that it was the worst pitch he had seen in the history of the series. As such, fans may be curious about how this rare opportunity for a second go-around with the Sharks turned out for Kymera and whether the company is still around today. With that in mind, here's a look at Kymera Electric Body Boards both during and after its "Shark Tank" season 10 appearance.