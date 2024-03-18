What Happened To Kymera Electric Body Boards From Shark Tank Season 10?
The number of times the same entrepreneur has appeared on "Shark Tank" multiple times is exceedingly low. The number of times the same product has gone for a dip in the Tank is even lower. Nonetheless, that's precisely what happened with Kymera Electric Body Boards when the venture reappeared on season 10, episode 21 of the hit ABC series after previously popping up in season 5, episode 7.
During Kymera's second visit to "Shark Tank," entrepreneurs Jason Woods and Adam Majewski reintroduced the host investors to their business' premiere product: the Kymera Body Board. Touted as the first electric-powered bodyboard of its kind, the Kymera Body Board is quite a capable machine. It can reach speeds up to 20 mph, making for a portable yet powerful electric vehicle in the water. Not only that, but its battery-operated design ostensibly allows for over an hour of continuous use.
Kymera's original attempt to curry favor on "Shark Tank" gained notoriety for how poorly it went, with host Daymond John telling Woods at the time that it was the worst pitch he had seen in the history of the series. As such, fans may be curious about how this rare opportunity for a second go-around with the Sharks turned out for Kymera and whether the company is still around today. With that in mind, here's a look at Kymera Electric Body Boards both during and after its "Shark Tank" season 10 appearance.
What happened to Kymera Electric Body Boards on Shark Tank?
In their "Shark Tank" season 10 pitch, Kymera Electric Body Boards execs Jason Woods and Adam Majewski entered the Tank seeking an investment of $250,000 in exchange for 5% equity in the company. For comparison's sake, Kymera's original proposal in season 5 was a fair bit tamer, with the business requesting the same amount of $250,000 for a far more substantial 20% stake.
During their pitch, Woods and Majewski emphasized how much Kymera had evolved as an entity since "Shark Tank" season 5. For one thing, the Kymera Electric Body Board itself had grown from a prototype with one foot still in the conceptual phase to a fully realized and commercially viable product. The pair of entrepreneurs revealed that the company had made upwards of $300,000 in year-to-date sales as of the episode's taping, and they projected a possible final target of $2 million in annual sales.
Some Sharks approached Kymera's offer with trepidation, with Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner ultimately deciding to pass. However, unlike Kymera's first outing, the specialized bodyboard creator managed to get a few nibbles on the line this time. Kevin O'Leary offered to take the deal of $250,000 for a 5% stake, with the added clause that he would receive royalties of $500 per every single individual unit sold until he had made back three times his investment. Daymond John proposed an alternative agreement of $250,000 for 10% ownership. However, it was Robert Herjavec who trumped them all with an appealing potential investment of $500,000 for 10% equity, which Woods and Majewski ultimately agreed to.
Kymera Electric Body Boards After Shark Tank
It's no exaggeration to say that Kymera Electric Body Boards' pitch on "Shark Tank" in season 10 went substantially better for the business than its attempt in season 5. Not only was the company once again exposed to the "Shark Tank" effect and all the publicity that comes with it, but Jason Woods and Adam Majewski managed to secure double the size of investment they had hoped for from Robert Herjavec. Suffice it to say, things were looking up for Kymera in the time after its second "Shark Tank" appearance.
"Shark Tank" didn't represent the tail end of Kymera's popularity either. The business managed to ride the wave of attention in the ensuing years, with its trademark electric bodyboard featured in several notable programs. In 2021, Kymera's product was the subject of an episode of AWE's "Boys Toys." In 2022, the board received a fair amount of focus in the CBS series "Henry Ford's Innovation Nation." The business was also the center of news media attention, with several outlets noting the operation's compelling redemption story on "Shark Tank."
Of course, Kymera wasn't quite done seeking funds either. In 2022, the company launched a fresh crowdfunding campaign on Wefunder, encouraging individuals to invest in the specialized bodyboard operation as it continued to grow. The level of success for the campaign is unclear, as the official Wefunder page for the initiative is no longer active.
Is Kymera Electric Body Boards still in business?
As of this article's publishing, Kymera Electric Body Boards is still in business and continuing to do what it does best: selling high-tech electric bodyboards to anyone with both the desire and the funds. In fact, per Kymera's official website, it appears the electric bodyboard is the only product that the company currently vends through first-party channels.
Interestingly enough, the price of Kymera's board has become substantially more expensive than at the time of the company's "Shark Tank" season 10 appearance. At that time, Jason Woods and Adam Majewski said they were selling the boards for $3,500 each. Now, a single board costs $4,999.00, though customers also have the option to buy a refurbished model for a discounted price tag of $4,299.00. The Kymera Electric Body Board is sold in three distinct colors: yellow, orange, and lime green.
While information on Kymera's current revenue is limited, it seems that the company is still doing quite well in terms of sales. The company announced on Instagram that its stock had completely sold out for the summer 2023 season, and it started taking preorders for 2024 stock as early as August of the prior year.
What's next for Kymera Electric Body Boards?
While Kymera is still primarily devoted to selling its supply of electric bodyboards, it seems the company is still leaving room to grow in the future. As exemplified during Kymera's appearance in season 5 of Discovery's "BattleBots," the business regularly researches science and technology for potential applications in sports and recreation — which is exactly how the Kymera Electric Body Board was born.
As a matter of fact, Kymera has already promoted several other specialized water vehicles in development that may be added to the line-up in the future. In 2019, the company revealed the Kymera KX2. This compact, electric-powered personal watercraft is significantly smaller than something like Tesla's electric speed boat but can still reach speeds up to 35 mph. According to New Atlas, Kymera also plans to develop similar battery-operated kayaks and surfboards.
Expanding Kymera's pre-existing ventures appears to be a key focus, too. The company has notably expanded into quite the international operation, with foreign distributors giving the bodyboard a market presence in as many as 31 different countries. As Kymera grows, that statistic may continue to balloon as well. The organization has also noted the use of its bodyboards as a safety device by first responders — a potential initiative it may have interest in developing in the future.