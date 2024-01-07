What Happened To Candi From Shark Tank Season 13?
During its 15-season primetime run, "Shark Tank" aired more than 300 episodes. At this point in the hit reality series' history, the panel of prospective investors has seen and heard almost every entrepreneurial pitch imaginable and put their substantial financial weight behind dozens of burgeoning businesses. Every once in a while, those panelists pass on a concept that feels like a potential hit, and that's just what happened with the celebrity video chat startup Candi.
Keithan and Quiante Hendrick stopped by the "Shark Tank" set during a Season 13 episode to pitch outgoing shark Mark Cuban and his fellow investors to pitch Candi, a social media platform offering everyday fans an opportunity to dial into their video chat platform and talk face-to-face with celebrities and influencers from all corners of entertainment and sports realms, among many others.
The Candi co-founders stepped onto the "Shark Tank" stage, seeking $500,000 in funds for system-wide upgrades to their site and operations. In return, they were offering 15% of their company. They made their fateful pitch more than two years ago. Here's what Candi has been up to since.
What happened to Candi on Shark Tank?
The Candi team walked into their "Shark Tank" appearance boasting some impressive numbers and an equally notable lineup of celebrities that are already being featured for live-chats Candi, with names like Chaka Kahn, Taryn Manning, Chris Kattan, and Tori Spelling topping the list. The Hendricks even tabbed pop star Mya to dial into the studio during their pitch to try and sway the sharks' opinions.
One of those sharks was a legit superstar, with beloved actor, comedian, and "Muscle Car Crew" host Kevin Hart sitting in as a celebrity investor on the episode. Early in the pitch, the sharks seemed intrigued by Candi, which puts fans in contact with celebrities at a cost that varies according to their level of fame. Candi cedes 75% of the revenue to the celebrities, with the company pocketing 25% for setting up the calls and providing the platform. Per the Hendricks' pitch, that model had netted them $100,000 in sales revenue before their "Shark Tank" pitch.
Unfortunately, the panelists' intrigue faded once they began discussing the finer points of Candi's business model and revenue stream. In the end, Team Candi exited the "Shark Tank" stage without securing the desired funds.
What happened to Candi after Shark Tank?
As many of the "Shark Tank" panelists noted, it wasn't so much a belief that Candi couldn't reach the next level of success that led them to pass more than it was the $500,000 ask being too high for them even to consider it. As The Hendricks exited the pitch, Keithan even admitted regret that their asking price was too high. Keithan also praised Kevin Hart and the rest of the panel for offering savvy insights into how the duo was running Candi, claiming, "I feel like we got a free consulting session."
Nonetheless, the Hendricks were understandably bummed that the sharks couldn't be convinced to back their vision for the company's future, which included developing an app that would provide easy access for Candi users. While Candi has upgraded its base of celebrities in the years since their "Shark Tank" appearance, there does not yet appear to be a proper Candi app available for download from either the App Store or Google Play. Still, the Hendricks reportedly have made one major upgrade to Candi since "Shark Tank," building a feature into the site that connects business owners directly with influencers, thus making it easier than ever for the sides to make deals to promote their company's products.
What is next for Candi?
Even with the support of their current celebrity users, it's not entirely clear where Candi goes from here. An easy-to-use app would no doubt help bolster the company's position in the social media market. With the Hendricks touting such an app as part of their growth plan during their "Shark Tank" appearance, it's unclear why they've yet to make it a reality, though a lack of funding through "Shark Tank" or other investment avenues could be a logical reason for the delay.
As of this writing, there's no available news about where Candi stands in developing that app. Nor is there any information about where Keithan and Quintana Hendrick plan to take their company in the future. For now, the status quo is working well for Candi. But if Hendricks can find a way to start booking more A-list talent, the future of Candi could be pretty sweet. Who Knows, one day, the site could even host live chats with Mr. Kevin Hart.