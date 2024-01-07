What Happened To Candi From Shark Tank Season 13?

During its 15-season primetime run, "Shark Tank" aired more than 300 episodes. At this point in the hit reality series' history, the panel of prospective investors has seen and heard almost every entrepreneurial pitch imaginable and put their substantial financial weight behind dozens of burgeoning businesses. Every once in a while, those panelists pass on a concept that feels like a potential hit, and that's just what happened with the celebrity video chat startup Candi.

Keithan and Quiante Hendrick stopped by the "Shark Tank" set during a Season 13 episode to pitch outgoing shark Mark Cuban and his fellow investors to pitch Candi, a social media platform offering everyday fans an opportunity to dial into their video chat platform and talk face-to-face with celebrities and influencers from all corners of entertainment and sports realms, among many others.

The Candi co-founders stepped onto the "Shark Tank" stage, seeking $500,000 in funds for system-wide upgrades to their site and operations. In return, they were offering 15% of their company. They made their fateful pitch more than two years ago. Here's what Candi has been up to since.