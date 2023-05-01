How To Watch Kevin Hart's Muscle Car Crew Season 2

Roku has partnered with MotorTrend, Hartbeat, and Propagate to produce the second season of "Kevin Hart's Muscle Car Crew" as a Roku and MotorTrend Original. This means you'll be able to find the newest episodes through The Roku Channel, which is included free on all Roku streaming devices, but is also accessible on the web and through its Android and iOS apps. Roku will also gain the rights to offer the first season on-demand.

The series follows Kevin Hart and his friends, known as the Plastic Cup Boyz, on their journey to become a legitimate car club. You'd expect a more comedic affair given Kevin Hart's affinity for making people laugh, but the show exposes his genuine interest in car culture. You still get a solid dose of the funnies through periodic candid interactions with his friends.

Fans of the series live vicariously through the crew, as they regularly scope out vehicles that only the wealthy can truly afford. Still, Kevin Hart is masterful at protecting his wallet, and even he is compelled to walk away from his dream car when the price isn't right.