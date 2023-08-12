What Happened To Kawaii Lighting From Shark Tank Season 13?

Those of you who watched season 13 of "Shark Tank" might remember Kawaii Lighting: a company that designs and sells unique ring lights. Several companies have been trying to capitalize on the popularity of these specialized photography lights. IKEA has added them to its range of gaming products and Elgato even made one that has built-in WiFi controls, but Kawaii Lighting's design is a bit more innovative. The company actually modifies the shape of the light itself.

One of the more distinctive features of ring lights is their circular design, which refracts off the irises of the people who use them, creating a halo effect around the pupil. The ones designed by Kawaii Lighting founders Chloe Mae and Lan Bui aren't perfect circles though. These personal photography lights have cute, distinctive shapes that cast unique reflections in the eyes of those who used them, an effect they refer to as "Kawaii Eyes." They showcased star, heart, and cat-shaped lights during their pitch along with photos that illustrated how these lights would reflect in the eyes of their users.

After a quick debate with Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran secured a deal with Mae and Bui by offering them a $100,000 investment in exchange for 22% ownership and a $5 per unit royalty until she recouped her investment. The story doesn't end there though. It turns out that the exposure has done wonders for the company, and now more and more people are starting to take notice.