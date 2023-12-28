How To Charge Oculus/Meta Quest Controllers

When it comes to at-home VR, we're somewhat spoiled for choice these days — both in terms of headsets and the games themselves. This steady rise in consumer-level virtual reality has, of course, led to numerous improvements across both the hardware and software, including the development of simpler ways for you to keep everything charged.

If you own something like the Meta Quest 3 or any of the previous Quest models, or any other VR headset for that matter, really, you're inevitably going to run out of juice at some point. The controllers in particular will as they're not normally rechargeable.

Once your Quest controllers run down — and they will at some point — you can simply swap the current sets of AA batteries with new ones and get back to your games. It's also possible to set your controllers up for recharging (rather than battery replacement), but that will require an additional purchase or two since the Quest doesn't typically include this feature out-of-box.