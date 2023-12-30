How To Access Your Following Feed In The TikTok App

In the olden days of the internet, following someone on social media meant seeing their life unfold in front of your eyes. From their life milestones to their mundane routines, social media was a cool way to keep track of friends, frenemies, and strangers you shared drinks with once in a random hostel during your gap year. These days, it has penetrated every aspect of our lives, from entertainment to education.

Social media has become an endless stream of content, so your experience is shaped largely around how well you can curate your feed, especially on TikTok. Known for its lightning-fast algorithm that utilizes your extensive video history, TikTok is great for finding entertaining videos, inspirational content, and even some new artists. It even introduced a feature to quickly add a song to compatible music apps, like Spotify. It's no wonder that Business of Apps hails TikTok as the most downloaded app of the year for three years.

In 2024, Statista claimed that Americans spent an average of 48 minutes on TikTok daily, totaling 17,520 minutes or 12.16 days of their life. According to the Global Web Index, its 2019 study revealed that 63% of users followed someone else in the last month of use. Despite this, it can feel impossible to organically view content from your favorite creators, especially after ads have started penetrating TikTok's search results. Thankfully, you can view videos from people you've decided to follow on TikTok through your following feed. Here's how to access it.