How To Access Your Following Feed In The TikTok App
In the olden days of the internet, following someone on social media meant seeing their life unfold in front of your eyes. From their life milestones to their mundane routines, social media was a cool way to keep track of friends, frenemies, and strangers you shared drinks with once in a random hostel during your gap year. These days, it has penetrated every aspect of our lives, from entertainment to education.
Social media has become an endless stream of content, so your experience is shaped largely around how well you can curate your feed, especially on TikTok. Known for its lightning-fast algorithm that utilizes your extensive video history, TikTok is great for finding entertaining videos, inspirational content, and even some new artists. It even introduced a feature to quickly add a song to compatible music apps, like Spotify. It's no wonder that Business of Apps hails TikTok as the most downloaded app of the year for three years.
In 2024, Statista claimed that Americans spent an average of 48 minutes on TikTok daily, totaling 17,520 minutes or 12.16 days of their life. According to the Global Web Index, its 2019 study revealed that 63% of users followed someone else in the last month of use. Despite this, it can feel impossible to organically view content from your favorite creators, especially after ads have started penetrating TikTok's search results. Thankfully, you can view videos from people you've decided to follow on TikTok through your following feed. Here's how to access it.
How to find your TikTok following feed
If you're a little too overstimulated by the endless For You Page stream, you can easily go back to the comfort of watching content from the people you already know that you like. To view your TikTok following stream, launch your TikTok app and log into your account. In the upper portion of the screen, tap Following.
In some cases, browsing your TikTok following feed can make you realize that the creators you used to appreciate no longer resonate with you or the kind of content you still want to consume. To remove accounts you follow, tap the Profile icon in the lower-right corner of the screen. On your Profile page, tap Following under your account name. In the list of the people you're following, tap Following next to the account username you want to unfollow.
Once you change your mind, realize that you want to go back to learning about more cool things from possibly new accounts on your For You feed; all you have to do is go back to the top portion of the screen and select For You. Alternatively, you can try many other methods to improve your TikTok experience. For example, you can clear your TikTok cache, which not only reduces the load off your device storage but also refreshes your watch history. Aside from this, you can also watch TikTok videos without an account, so they don't get stored in your browsing history.