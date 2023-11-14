Trying To Find TikTok Music On Spotify? Use This New Feature To Skip The Search
We've all been there. You're scrolling through TikTok and stumble across a post with a particularly catchy song. Your first instinct is probably to open the comments section and ask if someone knows the song's name. But that doesn't always work.
TikTok recently teamed up with multiple music streaming platforms to introduce a new Add to Music App feature that lets users quickly snag a song from a video and put it on their playlist, providing another way to identify songs. Among the compatible apps is Spotify, adding to its list of the music platform's semi-hidden features. This new function is available to both Spotify Free and Premium users in the U.S. and U.K. The music streaming platform did not mention when the feature would arrive in other markets, but it did state it would happen.
This new function does have a notable limitation, though. It will not work if a TikTok user edits the audio before posting it. If that is the case, interacting with the audio will only take you to the poster's profile, and the song will be listed as Original Audio. You'll need to use an app like Shazam to get around that.
How to import songs from TikTok to Spotify
First, you'll need to make sure your TikTok and Spotify apps are up to date to gain access to the new feature. Here's how to get started with this new function on both Android and iPhone devices:
- Open a post with a song you want to add to your playlist. (If you lost the post, you can check your TikTok video history)
- Click the Add Music option at the bottom left of the post. This will take you to the audio page, showcasing other videos that use the sound.
- Tap the Add to Music App option under the artist's information at the top of the screen.
- From the popup, select Spotify. This will set Spotify as your default music app on TikTok before closing the popup. (If you already selected another option and want to switch to Spotify, you can do that in the Music tab in your TikTok settings menu.)
- Tap the Spotify option next to the plus sign located in the same spot as the Add Song option from earlier.
- Open the Liked Songs tab in the Spotify app to access your newly saved tunes.
An alternative way to import TikTok songs on Spotify is through an artist's Sound Detail page on TikTok. The process of importing sounds from this page is the same as above; click Add to Music app next to the TikTok sound.