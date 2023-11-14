Trying To Find TikTok Music On Spotify? Use This New Feature To Skip The Search

We've all been there. You're scrolling through TikTok and stumble across a post with a particularly catchy song. Your first instinct is probably to open the comments section and ask if someone knows the song's name. But that doesn't always work.

TikTok recently teamed up with multiple music streaming platforms to introduce a new Add to Music App feature that lets users quickly snag a song from a video and put it on their playlist, providing another way to identify songs. Among the compatible apps is Spotify, adding to its list of the music platform's semi-hidden features. This new function is available to both Spotify Free and Premium users in the U.S. and U.K. The music streaming platform did not mention when the feature would arrive in other markets, but it did state it would happen.

This new function does have a notable limitation, though. It will not work if a TikTok user edits the audio before posting it. If that is the case, interacting with the audio will only take you to the poster's profile, and the song will be listed as Original Audio. You'll need to use an app like Shazam to get around that.