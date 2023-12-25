10 Of The Weirdest Controller Accessories Ever Made For The Nintendo Wii

The Nintendo Wii brought the Japanese company a level of success that it had not seen since the release of the original Nintendo and its follow up the Super Nintendo –- outside of the Game Boy and the handheld's successors, of course. Despite not being as powerful as either the PlayStation 3 or Xbox 360 and lacking support for many popular third-party titles, it managed to become one of the best-selling consoles of all time. Beyond that, not only did it help revitalize the fortunes of Nintendo, but it also helped popularize motion controls.

In fact, the surprising success of the Wii was largely down to those innovative motion controls, which offered a more interactive gaming experience than had previously been possible. The Wiimote and Nunchuk allowed players to simulate a wide array of actions to control games, ranging from pretending to bowl or play tennis in "Wii Sports" to shooting a gun or wielding a sword in combat titles.

This opened up many possibilities for accessories and peripherals as Nintendo and other companies tried to cash in on the craze. Of course, this produced some truly weird and wonderful controller accessories that aimed to take advantage of the motion controls. Here are some of the most bizarre examples that were released.