5 Of The Most Kid Friendly Android Cellphones
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
In an era where digital connectivity plays such a crucial role, the age bar for getting one's first smartphone has dropped tremendously— and children have been getting their hands on phones faster than ever before. Even if we ignore the huge industry of entertainment found through platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok, advancements in the educational landscape demand for kids to be exposed to digital tools at an early age.
It is natural for parents to feel apprehensive about handing over access to the digital world to their children at first, knowing the amount of inappropriate content that exists online. However, there is a growing market for devices and apps specially designed to ensure the safety of young minds. These may come in the form of regular smartphones with specialized parental control software or dedicated devices built from the group up to tackle this issue.
Amidst the plethora of options, it is essential to consider several key factors, particularly when selecting a device for kids. Though not definitive, this list covers a good variety of phones you can buy for your young ones.
Factors to consider when buying a phone for a child
Selecting a phone for personal use might be as simple as picking the latest model available. The case is quite different, however, when it comes to choosing one for your child and requires considering various factors beyond just the specifications or the price.
Your child's age and maturity level are key considerations. They will help you determine whether to opt for a phone with built-in parental controls and restricted features or just a regular Android phone with better specifications and an extended software support timeline.
Knowing how kids' energy levels can sometimes go through the roof, another cause of concern when purchasing a smartphone is durability. Unfortunately, most shiny new flagships are essentially delicate glass sandwiches. Going for more shatter-proof materials such as plastic or investing in a rugged case could go a long way. Android tablets are also worth considering if you're primarily looking to buy your kid a media device and don't need cellular connectivity.
With these factors in mind, here are some options that strike a good balance between entertainment, functionality, and safety.
Google Pixel 7a
If you're looking for a phone for a teenager, you might consider relaxing parental controls a bit and opting for a fully-fledged smartphone. The Google Pixel 7a is a budget-oriented cellphone known best for its camera performance and sublime software experience.
The Tensor G2 powering the 7a is the same as the more expensive Pixel 7 Pro, which, when paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, is a great deal for its asking price of $499. Sporting a humble 6.1-inch Full HD+ 90Hz OLED display and a 4,385 mAh battery, the Pixel provides a good multimedia experience and is quite battery-efficient.
Google's Family Link is one of the best parental control apps available on Android and lets you set screen time limits and block age-restricted content altogether. The industry-leading cameras are what make the Pixel 7a a great option for teenagers who find themselves engrossed in social media.
Samsung Galaxy Xcover6 Pro
Nothing shatters more hearts than dropping an expensive phone and picking it up back in more than one piece. While the Galaxy Xcover6 Pro is not a wallet-friendly smartphone at $600, it is more likely to survive a drop or two. Thanks to the Gorilla Glass Victus protection and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, the MIL-STD 810H-grade certified Xcover6 Pro is a great option for adventurous children.
The hefty price does bring you decent specifications, with a Snapdragon 778G and 6GB of RAM powering the colossal 6.6-inch 120Hz FHD+ display — all backed up by a 4,050 mAh battery. The handset comes only in a 128GB configuration, although the microSD expansion slot should eliminate any worries about running into low storage.
With a great reputation for providing timely software support, this phone, like most other Samsung phones, will last quite a while before needing an upgrade, especially being as rugged as it is.
Bark Phone
On the other side of the fence are phones specially crafted with parental controls in mind. The Bark Phone is an altered version of the Samsung Galaxy A13 and offers privacy and safety-oriented features that make it a good fit for parents looking to buy a smartphone for kids under 13.
Internally, the Bark Phone mirrors the Galaxy A13 with an Exynos 850 chipset, 6GB of RAM, and a disappointing 32GB of internal storage, albeit being expandable via a microSD card. Key features of this device include location monitoring, restricting access to the internet and the Play Store, managing and blocking contacts, setting app time limits, and remotely blocking the internet on the phone.
Unlike the other offerings on this list, the Bark Phone comes exclusively as a subscription package starting at $29/month, although this tier only allows calls and text, with no access to the internet or the Play Store. The price can go up to $89 monthly, unlocking unlimited data. Perhaps you may find the Bark Phone a viable option among one of the five subscription options, but it is an expensive choice regardless.
Motorola Moto G Power 5G
With a mammoth 5,000 mAh battery, the Moto G Power 5G is an incredible deal at just $200, with Motorola claiming two full days of usage before needing a charge. In addition to its robust build quality and mostly bloat-free software, the G Power flexes a huge 6.5-inch Full HD+ display up front, which refreshes at 120Hz.
While the MediaTek Dimensity 930 powering this phone isn't known for its performance, it should suffice for most day-to-day operations, including social media scrolling and casual gaming. Surprisingly, this device's only variant comes with an impressive 256GB of internal storage and an option to add a whole terabyte using the microSD card slot. As suggested by its name, the phone is 5G compatible, making it future-proof.
The phone houses a triple optic setup, including a 50-megapixel primary camera and 2-megapixel depth and macro lenses. The Moto G Power comes unlocked, with an extensive carrier support list. The stereo Dolby Atmos speaker configuration and the inclusion of a 3.5mm headphone jack make this a great multimedia handset. First impressions suggest this would be a good, affordable first phone for kids, with the only big downside being the slow 15W charging support.
Pinwheel Slim 5
The Pinwheel Slim 5 is everything the Bark Phone is, but it might be more economical in the long run since it doesn't require you to pay a subscription fee every month just to keep the phone. You still have to pay $15 monthly to use Pinwheel's Caregiver Portal for parental control features, but you can opt-out at any time and use the phone regularly.
Coming in at $199, the Slim 5 is also the largest phone on this list, with a 6.8-inch Full HD+ display and a massive 6,000 mAh battery. The device sports a triple camera setup with a primary 48-megapixel lens — although we wouldn't get our hopes up if you're looking for stellar images and videos.
Pinwheel's monitoring tools offer features similar to those you would expect from other parental control services. If the Slim 5 is a tad bit underwhelming and you prefer purchasing a phone that lasts at least a few years, the company also sells a rebranded Pixel 7a for $600.