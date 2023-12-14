LifeSpan Ampera Office Bike Review: Workout First, Charge Second

With all the time some of us spend at our desks these days — particularly when working from home — making an effort (or just remembering) to exercise can often be a challenge. There's certainly no shortage of fitness routines you can perform at home, or equipment like stationary bikes to help you keep in shape, but those solutions may not work out during a busy day. Like the kind of day where you're so focused on the task at hand, you don't realize it's well past lunchtime and you haven't eaten yet. So why not combine work and workouts?

The Ampera Office Bike from LifeSpan is designed to work with most standing desks (we'll get to that) as a way to get you burning calories without having to step away from your work, but will also charge your important electronic devices. All you have to do is plug something like your laptop into the included charging cable, then start pedaling. Simple. However, if you expect the Ampera Office Bike to act as a charging station with some mild cardio-centric benefits (or a self-contained desk and bike combo), you might end up disappointed.

