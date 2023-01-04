Acer's New Desk-Bike Can Help You Stay Fit And Charge Your Laptop While Your Work

Acer wants to rethink how workstation warriors glued to a PC all day take care of their physical health. The solution it came up with is the eKinect BD 3, an exercise bike attached to a desk that will keep your legs moving to burn calories while the upper torso gets some work done.

Make no mistake though, as this is a full-fledged exercise bike that lets you make resistance adjustments, change seat positioning, and adjust the desk height as well as the attached handle to suit the exercise intensity. There's a small display on the desk to keep an eye on the activity metrics, while the companion app will give you a more detailed breakdown of the workout session such as exercise duration, calories burned, speed, and more.

The Working Mode offers a more natural position with the user's back resting straight as if they were sitting on a regular chair and desk setup. In this position, the desk is at an elevated position and closer to the body. When Sports mode is enabled, the desk part moves further, allowing users to lean forward and get more legroom for an intense round of cycling. The mode switch happens by simply adjusting the desk position closer or further. The magic, however, happens inside the Acer eKinect BD 3's frame.