These Amazon Fire TV Devices Make Great Gifts For The Holidays

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Amazon has come a long way from being an online bookstore and is now one of the largest corporations in the world. It's not just a mega-retailer that sells practically anything you can think of, but also a cloud-based web services company, a movie and TV studio complete with a streaming service, and a digital assistant provider through its Alexa products. In addition to all that, Amazon also manufactures its own line of smart TVs and streaming devices under its Fire TV branding.

Fire TV devices can make great gifts for your loved ones, especially during the holiday season. For one thing, they're typically affordable and are frequently discounted by Amazon. They also seamlessly integrate with your Amazon account and work well with the many different Alexa-enabled smart speakers and other devices that Amazon makes, such as Amazon Fire tablets. While some Fire TV products may not be as high-end as premium alternatives from other brands, they're often easy to set up and use.

If you're gift-shopping, you'll likely be aiming toward more affordable choices that won't frustrate the recipients with overly complicated instructions, making a Fire TV device a good option. Backed by positive reviews and our own hands-on testing, here are five Amazon Fire TV devices that would make great gifts for the holidays.