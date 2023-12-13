5 Ways You Can Use An Apple Watch To Control Your Smart Home

There's a very distinctive flavor of cool that comes with being able to control your personal world from a watch. It's not quite the same thing as a spy watch full of gadgets or an alien watch that turns you into a superhero, but it's about as close as modern technology has currently gotten.

With the power of an Apple Watch and various compatible smart home appliances and devices, you can not only create an interconnected network of controllable systems, but manage all of it by either tapping on your wrist or commanding Siri. The potential of such a thing can seem absolutely dizzying, to the point that you might not even know where to start with such unlimited functionality. If you've got an Apple Watch on your hand, some smart gadgets hooked up at home, and a dream of futuristic convenience in your heart, then here are a few nifty tricks you can try out.