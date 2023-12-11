This Japanese Chef's Knife Set Is Less Than A Third Of The Usual Price
TL;DR: This deal is great for the home cooks in your life. Grab this Seido Japanese Master Chef's 8-Piece Knife Set with Gift Box for $129.97 (reg. $429) through December 17th only.
Home cooking can be a truly great hobby. And for those who get into it, you might find yourself growing tired of using the same dull knives after a while. Don't hesitate to upgrade to a premium set of chef's knives. For example, you can grab this Seido Japanese Master Chef's 8-Piece Knife Set with Gift Box for $129.97 (reg. $429) through December 17th only.
The Seido knives (rated 4.7/5 stars by verified purchasers) come designed and built with high-carbon stainless steel; this offers assurance that the knives will be long-lasting and powerful for chopping vegetables and meat.
Eight different knives to suit every kitchen task
Setting Seido's knives apart from the competition is the edge angle, which is far more acute than what you'll find on most Western knives. The set comes with these knives included:
- 8" Chef's Knife
- 8" Slicing Knife
- 8" Bread Knife
- 7" Cleaver
- 7" Santoku Knife
- 5" Santoku Knife
- 6" Boning Knife
- 3.5" Paring Knife
This deal also comes with a gift box designed to store the knives, which is great if you plan on gifting this to someone over the holidays.
Get this Seido Japanese Master Chef's 8-Piece Knife Set with Gift Box for $129.97 (reg. $429) through December 17th at 11:59 p.m. PT.
