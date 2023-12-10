This Mini Golf Simulator Deal Promises Family Fun And Practice For Pros

TL;DR: The winter doesn't have to end your golf season. Take advantage of this holiday-season savings opportunity and get this TruGolf Mini Golf Simulator for just $172.97 (reg. $399) through December 17.

Golf season ends for many people around the world when the winter months roll around. This might inspire you to shy away from getting golf-related gifts for the holidays, but it shouldn't. Through December 17, you can get this TruGolf Mini Golf Simulator on sale for just $172.97 (reg. $399).

This mini golf simulator is designed to help users train and improve their golf game while staying entertained on days spent indoors. It's built out with E6 CONNECT Software that comes with full course play on simulated versions of over 100 real courses, four practice driving ranges, 13 chip-and-putt ranges, and a wide range of games to play. It comes with an Impact Trainer, which is a weighted swing training instrument that substitutes for a club. It provides an authentic impact sensation so you or whoever you buy this for can get that sensation of hitting a real ball.