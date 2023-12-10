Are Your Wearable Devices Vulnerable To Viruses And Malware?

Anyone with information in a digital database or stored on a smart device can be a potential target for hackers these days, and inadvertently installing malware or some kind of virus to your computer or smartphone isn't out of the question, either. But what about wearable devices?

There are a lot of smartwatches and advanced fitness trackers out there, and much like our phones and computers they usually track, store, and transmit data. Once successfully hacked, someone could potentially use that information to place prescription orders in your name, or even keep track of where you are via your device's GPS. What's worse, these vulnerabilities and dangers apply to medical offices and equipment as well, with the FDA stepping in to warn about possible loopholes hackers could use to target pacemakers, insulin pumps, and so on.

Some are concerned about the risk a hacked wearable could pose to company networks, too. With so many connected devices, some of which will sync up with more than one network over the course of a day or week — like using your smartphone at home, then connecting to the Wi-Fi at work — a compromised smartwatch might be an easier in for hackers than trying to gain entry from outside the system.