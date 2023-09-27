Common Warning Signs That Your iPhone Might Have A Virus

It is considered extremely rare for Apple products to catch any sort of virus. That's no accident; it's entirely by design. With a Mac computer, for example, security is built-in. "To safely support internet downloading, MacOS layers additional controls," according to Apple. "First, by default in macOS 10.15 or later, all Mac apps need to be notarized by Apple to launch. This requirement helps to ensure that these apps are free of known malware, without requiring that the apps be provided through the App Store."

In the same way, iPhones derive their apps directly from the official App Store. As a result, it is highly unlikely that you can download anything malicious to your smartphone due to the company's stringent sandboxing process. That means anytime you download a new app, its code is automatically tested in a separate environment to be sure of its veracity before opening it up to your phone's greater ecosystem. Still, vulnerabilities like jailbreaking leave your iPhone susceptible to viruses in rare cases. Regardless of the slim chances, knowing the signs of a virus on your device is worthwhile.