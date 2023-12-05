This Porsche 911 With An eFuel Engine Conquered Off-Road And Set A New World Record

Driving at high altitude does a number on whatever car you're operating, as the thin air contains less of the oxygen needed for efficient combustion. However, in defiance of this, a Porsche 911 Carrera 4S (not even the factory-lifted 911 Dakar) just set an altitude record. With Romain Dumas behind the wheel, the Porsche reached an altitude of just over 22,093 feet on a volcano in Chile. Obviously, this was no regular 911 you could pick up at a dealership and had been substantially worked over in preparation for the climb. Portal axles were fitted to give the 911 13 inches of ground clearance.

Romain Dumas said of the 911 he was driving: "The 911 managed to go higher than any other earthbound vehicle in history. We reached a point where we were met by the true summit of the west ridge – we could go no higher. So this really was the maximum altitude that can be achieved."

Porsche maintains that the engine itself was mostly untouched, with the big exception being that it used eFuels synthesized from water and carbon dioxide and manufactured in the company's eFuel plant in Chile. SlashGear reported on this venture late last year.