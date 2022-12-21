Here's How Porsche Plans To Make Millions Of Gallons Of eFuel From Water

Electric vehicles have all the spotlight in 2022, and EVs are likely the path that most automakers are going to follow. Several manufacturers have already released plans to switch entire lineups to battery power in the next few years. For example, Mercedes wants to accomplish that feat in 2030. Hydrogen fuel cell technology has also proved promising (if developmentally far away), as has using solar panels to lessen the strain on power grids. Tesla has multiple pieces of solar technology that can be used to not only power your house, but work in sync with charging your EV.

While still in its infancy, eFuels are another potentially promising technology to divert automakers away from relying on the environmentally costly fossil fuels that power most conventional engines. Essentially, eFuel is synthetically produced gasoline made to run in the internal combustion engines of cars. Porsche is a huge proponent and researcher of eFuel technology, and has put a lot of time, effort, and money into making eFuel a feasible technology.