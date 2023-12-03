This Multi-Device Wireless Charger Has A Built-In Battery For Maximum Flexibility
Wireless charging is way more convenient than carrying around multiple cables. However, most charging pads have to be plugged in. Not the Multi-Device Wireless Charger: this pocket-sized accessory has a built-in 5,000mAh battery. Through December 3 only, you can grab it for just $34.97 (reg. $119) in a special Cyber Week price drop.
The charger has a pad that works with any Qi-compatible device, providing instant power through surface contact. That includes iPhones and Samsung Galaxy devices, your Apple Watch, your AirPods, and many other devices. It also has an intelligent chip that delivers the correct output for each device.
Both wireless charging support and a USB-C port
Measuring just 0.5 inches thick and 0.3 pounds, the Multi-Device Wireless Charger is small enough to take anywhere. One side acts as a charging pad, and you will find a USB-C port at the end. This allows you to charge devices that don't have wireless technology.
The smart chip guards against overcharging, short circuits, and overheating.
Compared with regular backup battery packs, the big advantage of this charger is that you don't need to pack a cable. It can even handle two small wireless devices simultaneously, alongside USB-C charging.
The Multi-Device Wireless Charger is usually priced at $119, but you can get it for only $34.97 through December 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT with no coupon needed.
