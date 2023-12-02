This Bluetooth-Equipped Hat Is Perfect For Winter With Built-In Headphones
TL;DR: Keep warm and look stylish with the Beanie Jam Faux Fur-Lined Bluetooth Knit Hat, offered this week at $35 off the regular price — just $14.99 — for a limited time.
This is not your average knit hat. It's actually wearable tech, as you connect it to your iOS or Android phone via Bluetooth. It plays your music and allows you to take hands-free calls without the need for earbuds or headphones. That's because there are earphones built right into it, so the Beanie Jam effectively does two jobs for the price of one.
Easy to use with hidden rechargeable technology
Simply charge up your Beanie Jam before you head out for the day. Charging time is minimal at only two hours; with that, you'll enjoy up to 10 hours of music playback and talk time. And the controls are inconspicuously located on a leather-style label on the side, so your knit hat won't appear to be anything more than a hat to anyone around you.
Beyond the technical specifications, the Beanie Jam is great for keeping you warm and looking stylish. It features a faux fur fabric lining, a breathable design that prevents excess heat and sweat, and comes in a choice of colors (light grey or red).
If you're looking for the perfect holiday gift, the Beanie Jam Faux Fur-Lined Bluetooth Knit Hat might be ideal — and since it's discounted to just $14.99, it's budget-friendly.
