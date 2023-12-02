This Bluetooth-Equipped Hat Is Perfect For Winter With Built-In Headphones

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

TL;DR: Keep warm and look stylish with the Beanie Jam Faux Fur-Lined Bluetooth Knit Hat, offered this week at $35 off the regular price — just $14.99 — for a limited time.

This is not your average knit hat. It's actually wearable tech, as you connect it to your iOS or Android phone via Bluetooth. It plays your music and allows you to take hands-free calls without the need for earbuds or headphones. That's because there are earphones built right into it, so the Beanie Jam effectively does two jobs for the price of one.