Apple Always Displays The Same Time In Every Ad. Here's Why

Have you ever noticed that all Apple devices, like iPhones, iPads, or Macs, display the same time in every single ad? Well, it turns out that isn't a coincidence. If you're an Apple enthusiast and you've followed the company for quite some time, you already know that Apple pays attention to the tiniest of details that might be easy to overlook for the average user.

For instance, the icons on the iPhone's control center animate whenever you enable or disable a feature, or the Apple Watch crown provides haptic feedback upon reaching the end of a page. All these things add up to the premium experience Apple's devices are known to provide. Similarly, there's a reason why Apple shows the same time — 9:41 AM — on its devices across all promotional content, including photos, videos, adverts, and TV commercials.

However, it wasn't always the same. Initially, Apple used to print 9:42 AM on its devices. Andyou might be surprised to learn the reason behind this, and why the company switched to 9:41 AM.