The Secret Menu That's Hidden On Your Amazon Fire TV Stick

The Fire TV Stick runs Amazon's Fire OS, which is straightforward and easy to use. The home screen consists of tiles and rows, displaying content recommendations and all your apps. You can launch the Amazon App Store to find and download additional apps or use the Alexa button on your remote if you prefer to voice search.

The Fire TV Stick's Settings menu lets you tweak display, audio, account, network, and profile settings, among others. This is also where you'll find the setting to enable Developer Options. Doing this jailbreaks your Fire TV Stick and allows you to install apps that aren't available on the Amazon App Store, such as Kodi.

This is the same as sideloading apps on an Android phone, which isn't surprising, given that Fire OS is a forked version of Android. Sideloading apps does not affect your Fire TV Stick's warranty, but you should make sure not to download illegal streaming apps. In addition, certain apps from unverified third-party sources may contain malware and steal your personal data.

The Fire TV Stick has another hidden Developer Tools Menu that displays even more developer options. This menu isn't easy to access and requires pressing a series of buttons in quick succession. You should always be careful when tinkering with developer options, as changing the wrong setting can affect your Fire TV Stick's performance.