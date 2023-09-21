The Handy Feature You'll Activate If You Hold Your Amazon Fire TV Stick's Home Button

A large part of what makes Amazon's Fire TV such an intuitive smart TV interface is the remote. Most TVs sold these days are smart TVs, and the remotes that ship with them can often be cluttered with buttons, many of which you might never end up using. The Fire TV Stick keeps things simple with a minimalist remote. Whether you have the original Fire TV Stick remote or one of the newer Alexa Voice remotes, the primary way to navigate is using the circular click wheel.

You'll also find other buttons, including power, volume, mute, play/pause, fast forward, and rewind. The remote has a dedicated button to activate Alexa, and the newer Alexa Voice remotes even have preset buttons for apps like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Music. Apart from this, you have the back, menu, and home buttons. These buttons are pretty standard and do what you'd expect them to, but the home button has another trick up its sleeve that you might not be aware of.