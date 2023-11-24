How To Turn A Raspberry Pi Into A Wi-Fi Extender

You know how this story goes. Every time technology promises to improve your life, your wi-fi network comes up a little short. You've stowed your new laser cutter in the workshop, but the signal doesn't reach there. Your robot lawnmower has to come into the kitchen for instructions. Your kids can't google "what is this hideous bug?" from their treehouse. The answer is often a wi-fi repeater, and the best way of making one on the fly is via a BalenaOS project.

Let's begin at the beginning. Wi-Fi extenders are also known as range extenders or repeaters, and the names tell the story. An extender is installed within range of your base wi-fi router and then broadcasts its own Service Set Identifier (SSID), which you can think of as the name of the wi-fi connection. The stronger the original signal, the faster the connection provided by your extender. Unlike IDs in many other contexts, an SSID doesn't have to be unique. In fact, if your extender's SSID and password are the same as your base router's, your device can switch freely between them. (This isn't always ideal. More on that later.) If you're on a safari in the wilds of your backyard and wander out of your original wi-fi range, you can pick up a signal from an extender and carry on. The extender's signal can't be any faster than the signal it gets from the router, and will probably be a bit slower. But it's often better than nothing.