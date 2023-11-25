What The Blue Dot On Android Text Messages Really Means

If you've ever looked closely at your list of text messages on an Android phone, you've probably noticed that some contacts show a small blue dot on the bottom right of their profile picture or even an icon like a small chat bubble. Conversations with these contacts also work differently, and you may see higher-quality images, longer messages, and a lot of emoji reactions.

If you're using the stock Messages app on a Samsung phone, the blue dot at the bottom of a contact's profile icon means that both you and that contact have RCS messaging enabled. RCS stands for "rich communication services," and it means you can use features like emoji reactions, typing indicators, and read receipts. It also most likely means your messages are protected with end-to-end encryption, though you'll need to confirm that by looking for a padlock icon in the conversation itself.

Making this a bit more confusing is the fact that different Android phones have different default texting apps, which may show different symbols to represent RCS contacts.