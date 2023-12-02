10 Major Limitations Of Older iPhones You Need To Know Before You Buy

When it comes to smartphone shopping, the most common recommendation trope is that you really don't need the latest and greatest models. However, if you really need to upgrade and part ways with your aging phone, opting for a generation before the latest models is a safe bet.

However, when it comes to the iPhone 15 series that arrived earlier this year, that generalization is hard to apply. Despite serving more or less the same design language that Apple has been loyal to for the past four generations, the iPhone 15 series brings a handful of changes that are nowhere to be found in its predecessors.

The departure of the Lightning port became the focus, and for good reasons, but Apple also reserved some love for some of its more affordable offerings this year. If you are torn between the iPhone 15 quartet and the models that came before it, here's a breakdown of the core niceties that you will miss out on if you select an older generation model.