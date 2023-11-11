What To Do If Your Amazon Fire TV Stick Won't Turn Off

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is a nifty little device that enables a smart interface on any TV. All you need to do is plug it into your TV's HDMI port, connect it to a power source, and switch to the correct HDMI input. You can then sign in with your Amazon account, and download all your streaming apps from the Amazon Appstore.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick has always shipped with a remote, with the first Alexa Voice Remote limited to navigating the interface and using voice commands. It was only in 2018 that Amazon introduced the upgraded Alexa Voice Remote with controls for power, volume, and a mute function. This lets you control your TV as well as the Fire TV Stick, eliminating the need to use your TV remote for basic functions.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Stick 4K Max, and third-generation Fire TV Stick and later models all come with the upgraded Alexa Voice Remote. If you have any of these devices, or have purchased a new remote separately, pressing the power button should turn off your TV. However, it's worth noting that there's no option to turn off only the Fire TV Stick using the remote.