Gauss Is Samsung's Big Generative AI Play, And It Could Be On Galaxy S24

Samsung is the latest entrant to the generative AI race, and 2024 will witness the first application of its efforts on Galaxy smartphones. At the Samsung AI Forum 2023, the company introduced Samsung Gauss, an on-device generative AI platform allowing everything from writing code to creating images from text. According to The Korea Times, Samsung Gauss will appear on devices next year.

Samsung won't be the first to enter the race. Google has already baked a healthy bunch of AI-based tricks at the core of its Pixel 8 series phones and continues refining its Bard chatbot. Qualcomm and MediaTek, makers of flagship phone chips, are also embracing on-device generative AI facilities such as text-to-image generation and support for large language models with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Dimensity 9300 processors, respectively.

It won't be surprising to see Samsung Gauss appear on the Galaxy S24 series, set to arrive early next year with Qualcomm's own AI-loving chip at its heart. Samsung Gauss is chasing the OpenAI formula with a triple-functionality approach. First, we have Samsung Gauss Language, a language model that lays the foundations of chatbots and opens the doors for assistive AI tech like Microsoft's CoPilot. The company says Gauss Language can perform chores like "composing emails, summarizing documents, and translating content."