Gauss Is Samsung's Big Generative AI Play, And It Could Be On Galaxy S24
Samsung is the latest entrant to the generative AI race, and 2024 will witness the first application of its efforts on Galaxy smartphones. At the Samsung AI Forum 2023, the company introduced Samsung Gauss, an on-device generative AI platform allowing everything from writing code to creating images from text. According to The Korea Times, Samsung Gauss will appear on devices next year.
Samsung won't be the first to enter the race. Google has already baked a healthy bunch of AI-based tricks at the core of its Pixel 8 series phones and continues refining its Bard chatbot. Qualcomm and MediaTek, makers of flagship phone chips, are also embracing on-device generative AI facilities such as text-to-image generation and support for large language models with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Dimensity 9300 processors, respectively.
It won't be surprising to see Samsung Gauss appear on the Galaxy S24 series, set to arrive early next year with Qualcomm's own AI-loving chip at its heart. Samsung Gauss is chasing the OpenAI formula with a triple-functionality approach. First, we have Samsung Gauss Language, a language model that lays the foundations of chatbots and opens the doors for assistive AI tech like Microsoft's CoPilot. The company says Gauss Language can perform chores like "composing emails, summarizing documents, and translating content."
Galaxy phones could lead the AI race
Next, we have the Gauss Code. As the name makes it abundantly clear, it will help write code that goes towards developing code and software. Samsung isn't directly pushing it as a magic wand for generating original code but more like an assistant that can help speed up tasks by handling the more mundane aspects, describing code, and coming up with test scenarios. GitHub Copilot is a great example of what Samsung is pitching here.
Finally, Samsung is pitching Gauss Image. It's a generative model similar to OpenAI's Dall-E, which allows users to generate images from text prompts. But Samsung is going a step ahead here. The company says Gauss Image will also let users edit those AI-generated images and even upscale low-resolution photos.
Right now, the company is testing Gauss among employees to boost their productivity but says there are plans to expand to "a variety of Samsung product applications to provide new user experience in the near future." Samsung's bet on AI makes a lot of sense, especially from a competitive perspective.
Google, which currently sits atop one of the biggest large language models out there called PaLM 2, is busy adding AI smarts to the Pixel series phone. However, they continue to be an outlier from a market share perspective. Apple is yet to drop any AI bombshell for iPhones. With its expansive market reach, it's natural that Samsung can take an early lead in the "AI on phone" race.