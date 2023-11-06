App Selector On Android: What It Is (And How To Disable It)

Sadly, many new smartphones come equipped with additional programs that you may not use, though you may never even notice it. These programs are known as bloatware and should be uninstalled to increase storage space and prevent hidden programs from running in the background and slowing down your device. However, on newer Android phones with a lot of storage space, it's easy to forget about such software as you'll probably never even use it.

While this practice isn't limited to T-Mobile, AppSelector and AppManager are two applications included on many T-Mobile phones automatically. AppSelector is found on most Metro & T-Mobile phones that use Android 8.1 and up, while AppManager is on the LG K51 and Samsung Galaxy A11 & A21 phones. Unfortunately, many who have the app don't want it, but removing it is harder than just moving the icon to the trash bin.

Luckily, there is a way to disable or completely uninstall the software in the vast majority of cases, which will prevent it from sending notifications or installing unwanted apps; you'll just need to dig a bit in your settings menus to find it. Here's a rundown of what AppSelector is and how you can deactivate it on your Android device.