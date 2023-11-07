The First Thing You Need To Do If Your Android Is Water Damaged

As soon as your Android has been exposed to water, the very first thing you need to do is power it down. If it still works for the moment, then press and hold the power button and tap the power option to completely shut it down. Do not press any other buttons from this point on — pressing buttons might allow the water to snake its way further into the phone.

Next, you need to isolate it from any sources of electricity. Not only could a live electric current fry any soaked components, but the current could also cause you injury if you handle it heedlessly. If possible, remove any protective covers from your Android, pop open the back, and carefully remove the battery pack. If possible, you should also remove your phone's SIM card and SD card and place all three on a paper towel. Unfortunately, many Androids no longer have removable back plates, so if you can't pop it open, you'll have to skip this bit.

If your phone was plugged into any kind of charger, be it a regular wall charger, a computer USB port, or a portable battery, unplug it immediately. The phone needs to be completely unpowered for the duration of this salvage operation.