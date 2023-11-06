This Subaru Shooting Brake Never Got Its Chance Thanks To The SVX Failure

The Subaru SVX had the hallmarks of a performance grand tourer on paper. Despite sticking with a sluggish and power-sapping automatic gearbox, the SVX came with a standard all-wheel drivetrain, capable of sending 90% of engine power to the front wheels in everyday driving or a 50:50 front/rear torque split over challenging terrain. Moreover, it could scoot to 60 mph in under seven seconds and achieve a 142 mph top speed.

Imagine all that in a two or four-door station wagon body with the same split front and rear window design of a regular SVX coupe. The result is the Subaru Amadeus, the shooting brake that never got its chance for success after the SVX left the market after a short five-year production run. The Amadeus was supposed to have a longer body and was more practical than the SVX. But since it's an early 90's Subaru, it has its fair share of unique design attributes.

For instance, it has a spacious rear hatch, a two-tone paint job, and a rear spoiler that integrates with the roof rails. It even has 20 more horses under the hood, but the automotive deities had other plans. All hopes of a production Amadeus vanished when Subaru pulled the plug on the SVX, and the Outback could have been a different car if its Amadeus ancestor got a chance for glory. Subaru introduced the Amadeus concept alongside the production SVX at the 1991 Tokyo Motor Show, but it didn't take long for the automaker to realize that the Amadeus would never see the light of day.