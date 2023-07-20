2024 Subaru Outback VS 2023 Volvo V90 Cross Country: Which Wagon Is Better For You

Generally speaking, wagons are the best option for most drivers when compared to small or midsize crossover SUVs. While SUV-crazy American buyers have fallen out of love with the versatile station wagon in recent decades, there are a few outliers to keep the flame alive.

The Subaru Outback and Crosstrek have wagon-like body styles and are the brand's bestselling models in the United States. The Outback, in particular, is a curious oddity in Subaru's portfolio for merging car-like attributes with SUV ruggedness, all without a steep price tag.

Jetcityimage/Getty

On the other end of the spectrum is the Volvo V90 Cross Country, a more premium and spacious estate car with a hint of off-road vitality in its core DNA. The Subaru Outback and Volvo V90 Cross Country in any configuration are brilliant options for an all-around family car, but which is the better station wagon? We've put them up head-to-head.