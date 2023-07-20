2024 Subaru Outback VS 2023 Volvo V90 Cross Country: Which Wagon Is Better For You
Generally speaking, wagons are the best option for most drivers when compared to small or midsize crossover SUVs. While SUV-crazy American buyers have fallen out of love with the versatile station wagon in recent decades, there are a few outliers to keep the flame alive.
The Subaru Outback and Crosstrek have wagon-like body styles and are the brand's bestselling models in the United States. The Outback, in particular, is a curious oddity in Subaru's portfolio for merging car-like attributes with SUV ruggedness, all without a steep price tag.
On the other end of the spectrum is the Volvo V90 Cross Country, a more premium and spacious estate car with a hint of off-road vitality in its core DNA. The Subaru Outback and Volvo V90 Cross Country in any configuration are brilliant options for an all-around family car, but which is the better station wagon? We've put them up head-to-head.
2024 Subaru Outback: More rugged than ever
Since moving to the stiffer Subaru Global Platform for the 2020 model year, the sixth-generation Subaru Outback spawned a more rugged Wilderness trim in 2022. The adventure continues in 2024, with the Outback Wilderness getting more stuff, like a new front bumper, a wider front grille, LED fog lights, and more.
Powering the Outback Wilderness is a 2.4-liter turbocharged Boxer engine with 260 horsepower and 277 lb-ft of torque sent to all four wheels via the brand's proprietary symmetrical all-wheel drivetrain and a CVT gearbox. The Wilderness starts at under $42,000, offering up to 9.5 inches of ground clearance, all-terrain tires, dual-function X-mode AWD, and off-road-tuned suspension.
Meanwhile, lower trim variants of the Outback receive a naturally-aspirated 2.5-liter Boxer four-cylinder engine with 182 horsepower and 176 lb-ft of torque. Despite having a non-turbo and less potent Boxer engine, the base Outback gets excellent features like steering-responsive LED headlights, remote keyless entry, Bluetooth connectivity, and dual 7-inch touchscreens, all for under $31,000.
The Outback Premium (about $32,500) adds dual-zone climate control, smartphone connectivity, an 11.6-inch touchscreen, front and rear USB ports, etc. Non-Wilderness trims of the Outback offer up to 8.7 inches of ground clearance, better than most crossovers. Moreover, other variants receive perforated leather seats, power seats, a power moonroof, a heated steering wheel, and more. The list of standard safety tech includes adaptive cruise control, lane centering, high-beam assist, a rearview camera, and more.
2023 Volvo V90 Cross Country: Refined soft-roader
The Volvo V90 Cross Country remains part of the second-gen V90 wagon introduced in 2017. Volvo stopped selling the V90 in America in 2022, replaced by the V90 Cross Country with a taller ride height, an all-wheel drivetrain, and plenty of room for people and cargo.
Under the hood is a twin-charged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with turbocharging and supercharging. In addition, all Volvo V90 Cross Country variants are mild hybrids capable of channeling 295 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque to all four wheels using an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The lifted suspension unlocks up to 7.8 inches of ground clearance with the slightly raised suspension, giving the V90 Cross Country more gravitas when the tarmac turns to loose gravel or mud.
The 2023 Volvo V90 Cross Country has two trim models: Plus and Ultimate. The former gets 19-inch wheels, a 12-inch digital instrument cluster, a 9-inch touchscreen, heated and powered front seats, cowhide upholstery, a panoramic roof, and smartphone connectivity. However, the base price is about $59,500, much more than the range-topping Outback Touring XT (under $45,000). Then again, the Volvo has more luxurious features and a nicer-looking interior.
The range-topping V90 Cross Country Ultimate starts above $65,000 and has premium leather seats, ventilated front seats with massaging functions, lumbar support, a Harman Kardon audio system, and 20-inch wheels. Meanwhile, the standard driving aids include adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, a 360-degree camera, blind-spot warnings, and more.
Subaru Outback vs. Volvo V90 Cross Country: Which station wagon is better?
The Subaru Outback scores highly for its affordable price, generous equipment levels, abundant safety tech, and genuine off-road capabilities, but there's a catch. If you could live with the new Outback's slightly polarizing façade, it will be a lasting relationship with many pleasant outdoorsy adventures that await. The cabin has enough room for five adults and up to 32.5 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats, enough reason to forego a crossover SUV.
But if you like a station wagon that looks as elegant as a sport-luxury sedan while having the talent to go over mild off-road terrain, the Volvo V90 Cross Country is a solid option. It's longer and wider than the Outback, with a seven-inch extended wheelbase, which translates to acres of passenger room and up to 25.5 cubic feet of storage space.
And then there's the matter of exclusivity. Volvo sold 279 V90 station wagons in 2020, and the V90 Cross Country is not exactly selling like hotcakes, either. So if you like driving a rare car – and a station wagon, at that – the V90 Cross Country fits the bill, premium MSRP and all.