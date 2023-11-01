Google Wants Play Store Users To Vote For Their Favorite 2023 Android Apps

Google has started curating its annual list of the best apps and games. As usual, Google Play's editorial team will pick the best that the online store has to offer, but those selections don't always reflect popularity among users. For that class, the company turns to voting, asking Android phone users across the world to pick up their favorite mobile game and application.

With 2023 nearing its conclusion, Google has opened the voting lines for its Users' Choice Awards for the year and has shared the nominees list across three categories: app, game, and book. Among the nominees in the app category is OpenAI's namesake mobile app for its viral AI chatbot called ChatGPT.

It goes against a well-known dating app, Bumble, the mobile app for HBO's Max streaming service, and Instagram's Twitter wannabe app called Threads, launched earlier this year with much fanfare. Threads has kept adding features at an impressive cadence lately and has, so far, avoided the toxicity and other such issues plaguing the Elon Musk-led company.

Artifact, a news feed app with a social appeal that is a brainchild of Instagram co-creator Kevin Systrom, is also vying to win the Users' Choice award this year. The rest of the list includes AI Chatbot — Nova, AI Mirror: AI Art Photo Editor, Character AI: AI-Powered Chat, Reelsy Reel Maker Video Editor Chat, and Voidpet Garden: Mental Health.