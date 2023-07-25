ChatGPT's Long-Awaited Android Version Is Here

After months of anticipation and less than a week after OpenAI teased its imminent arrival, the Android version of the ChatGPT app is finally available to download for select users across the globe. In this initial rollout phase, citizens from four countries — the United States, India, Bangladesh, and Brazil — can download and install ChatGPT for Android from the Google Play Store.

Initial impressions suggest the app and its UI elements were lifted straight from the existing iOS app, ultimately offering a nearly identical feature set. As with the iOS app and the desktop browser-based client, users of ChatGPT on Android can talk about anything they want, and the AI will try its best to generate informative and engaging responses.

ChatGPT for Android enables users to quickly log in to the service using multiple avenues. Once logged in, users get a blank area to jot down their queries, and upon hitting the send key, they can do the same things as on the desktop version of ChatGPT. Users can also view their previous chat history. Other features include support for dark mode and a data control option. Future versions of the app will also allow users to subscribe to ChatGPT Plus, a $20 per month tier that includes access to advanced features.