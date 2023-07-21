ChatGPT's Official Android App Launches Next Week: Here's How To Pre-Register

OpenAI is finally bringing ChatGPT to the Android ecosystem. The company has just announced that the official ChatGPT app will arrive on the Google Play Store next week, months after the iOS app landed on the App Store.

Announcing ChatGPT for Android! The app will be rolling out to users next week, and you can pre-order in the Google Play Store starting today: https://t.co/NfBDYZR5GI — OpenAI (@OpenAI) July 21, 2023

From the media assets listed on the Play Store, it looks like the ChatGPT app's interface on Android will be identical to that of its iOS counterpart, which likely means there will be feature parity across both platforms. That may not sound particularly exciting, but at least users will be saved from the hassle of creating a browser shortcut for ChatGPT's web interface on their phone. Or worse, downloading one of those third-party GPT-based chatbots that are either an avalanche of ads, quick cash grabs, or both.

If you've been waiting for this fateful day eagerly, head over to the Google Play Store and pre-register for it. As soon as the app is officially released, it will automatically install on your Android app and send you a notification when it's ready.

The process is fairly simple:

Find the ChatGPT app in the Google Play Store on your Android phone or tablet. On the app's listing page, tap on the Pre-register button. Enable the Automatic Install toggle so that the app is downloaded and ready to go as soon as the rollout begins.

With that, you should be all set — here are some of the features Android users can expect to see when the ChatGPT app arrives next week.