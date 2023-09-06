Max May Offer Free Sports Streaming Later This Year - But Not For Long

Warner Bros. Discovery's Max, the streaming service formerly known as HBO Max, is a rather tonally inconsistent streaming service as it combines shows from Discovery's stable of programs and HBO, meaning that light-hearted shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives are presented right next to more serious fare like Band of Brothers, The Wire, or The Sopranos. It's being reported that its content library will get even more diverse with the addition of live sports.

According to Bloomberg, Major League Baseball and National Basketball Association games may start streaming on Max at some point, given that Warner Bros. owns broadcasting rights. At this point, it's unknown when the service will begin streaming sports, but it has been reported that it will be a free addition, at least for a limited time. Fees are thought to kick in late winter or early fall next year, but there are no specifics yet.