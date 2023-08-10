ESPN Streaming: Here's What It Means For Cable

The Wall Street Journal story from May isn't the full extent of what's known about the plans for a standalone, fully-featured ESPN streaming service, so much as it's the furthest anyone has gone as far as saying those plans are in motion right now. Back in February, on the Q1 investors call for parent company Disney, Wells Fargo Securities analyst Steven Cahall asked what Disney would need to see happening in the marketplace that would motivate the company to make the jump to offering a fully à la carte ESPN.

"Regarding ESPN and when we might make the shift, if you're asking me, 'Is the shift inevitable?' the answer is yes," replied CEO Bob Iger. "But I'm not going to give you any sense of when that could be because we have to do it obviously at a time that really makes sense for the bottom line, and we're just not there yet. And that's not just about how many subscribers we could get; it's also about what is the pricing power of ESPN, which obviously ties to the menu of sports that they've licensed."

A couple of months later, in a Bloomberg interview published a few weeks before The Wall Street Journal story, ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro made similar comments. "We're going to get to a point where we take our entire network, our flagship programming, and make it available direct to consumer," he said. "That's a 'when,' not an 'if'....We're only going to do it when it makes sense for our business and for our bottom line."