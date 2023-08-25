The Hidden Cost Of Streaming Every College Football Game (It's More Than You'd Think)

In further investigation, The Washington Post tallied the price of watching other sports leagues. For NFL Sunday Ticket, for example, getting all 220 games costs the fan $299. This technically offers less value than the college league combo package above, as it comes out to around $1.36 per game. The NBA League Pass is better value, however, going for $99.99 for around 850 games. Major League Soccer through Apple's streaming service is $99 for 493 games.

The second cheapest is Major League Baseball, which offers 2,200 matches at $149.99. By far, the best value is the NHL with ESPN, which offers up the entire seven-month season for only $9.99 a month, with each game costing around six cents.

All things considered, the combination of subscriptions needed for college football isn't the worst value when you look at it from the perspective of price per game. The issue is that the large sum needed will likely scare off many from catching every game. However, things could change in the future as this is a particularly tumultuous time for sports' relationship with television providers. This is heightened further with the rise of streaming, with companies like Apple — who recently attained exclusive rights for broadcasting MLS games – now getting in on the sports action. You can always wait around and hope that the downfall of the Pac-12 conference will benefit fans sometime down the line.