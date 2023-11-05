6 iPhone Features You Need Know About For Your Next Camping Trip

Anyone who enjoys being outdoors can tell you that spending a night sleeping in a tent underneath the stars is worthwhile. However, being off the grid requires a lot of preparation. You need to make sure that you have the necessary hiking and camping tools that you'd need. You'll also want to verify that all your emergency equipment is charged up and ready to go, including your smartphone — there are plenty of things you can do with the device while you're offline.

On an iPhone, there are a lot of settings and apps you can preload prior to your camping trip that could potentially help you and enrich your experience overall. While there are certainly a lot of third-party apps that are great to have on a backpacking adventure, Apple has several built into iPhones that are incredibly useful.

Below is a roundup of Apple apps that you ought to explore, prepare, and test before you leave on your excursion as well as iPhone features that you should enable before and use during your trip.